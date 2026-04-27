How can Kolkata be safer? Residents have their say

In the aftermath of the RG Kar rape case, where a postgraduate trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered while on duty, at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the question of women’s safety, especially at night, has once again gripped the city, amid the ongoing 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Are the city’s streets truly safe after dark, or is fear quietly shaping how women move through the night? The Telegraph Online steps out to hear directly from residents—voices that reflect concern, resilience, and the urgent need for change. From better policing to safer public spaces, what solutions do citizens believe can make a difference? This social-first exploration captures a city in conversation with itself, asking a simple yet powerful question: who truly owns the night?



Production, shoot, edit: Joy Das, Ribhu Chatterjee