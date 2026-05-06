BJP Bengal CM probable Suvendu Adhikari's assistant shot dead in Madhyamgram near Kolkata

Chandra Nath Rath, who was the personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari while the BJP Bengal chief minister probable was leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, was shot dead on Wednesday night.

An ex-serviceman originally from East Midnapore, Rath was attacked on the way to his residence in North 24-Pargana's Madhyamgram near Kolkata, per initial information. Rath was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

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Rath sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing and was rushed to a private hospital, sources added.

Soon after the incident, a large police contingent reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside Vivacity Multispecialty Hospital in Madhyamgram, where Rath was declared dead.

BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, MLA elect from Barrackpore Kaustav Bagchi, and MLA elect Arjun Singh from Noapara.

A crowd gathers at Vivacity Multispecialty Hospital in Madhyamgram, near Kolkata, where Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant was admitted after being shot, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Sourced by The Telegraph

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

Shortly after the incident, TMC made a social media post on X condemning the attack.

"We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest," said TMC.

Till late Wednesday evening, Rath was in the state Assembly handling responsibilities for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on Saturday.

A host of national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are expected at that event.

Rath and his family were associated with Adhikari for years, including when he was in the Trinamool.