Bulldozer is a symbol of poriborton, to crush corruption: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

Senior BJP leader and newly elected MLA Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said the 'bulldozer' does not signify fear or panic, but symbolises "poriborton" (change) to clean up the system.

Ghosh, who won from Kharagpur Sadar constituency, said the new dispensation would deal firmly with any violence, asserting that the mandate was for peace, progress and development after what he termed 15 years of "misrule and atrocities" under the Mamata Banerjee government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bulldozer is the symbol to remove blocks to the road of development, bulldozer is for bringing in 'poriborton', bulldozer will crush corruption, atrocities against women and people of the state, to bring justice against the misdeeds of the tormentors who committed crimes. Bulldozer cannot be equated with fear and apprehension," he said.

Ghosh, however, did not link his comments to the alleged use of a bulldozer to demolish a structure at New Market on Tuesday night during a victory celebration in the area, which the TMC alleged was the handiwork of BJP workers.

He also added that the BJP stood for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and would never discriminate against any peace-loving Indian citizen.

Claiming that around 300 BJP karyakartas and supporters were killed in post-poll attacks by the TMC following the 2021 assembly polls, Ghosh said, "We don't believe in revenge, but in change."

"Compare the words of TMC leaders like Firhad Hakim and Kunal Ghosh, who had justified the killings of our men by describing it as janrosh (people's anger). TMC leaders - please don't use provocative words anymore. Remember, one of our karyakartas was killed in New Town yesterday. We are asking our men to maintain peace and exercise restraint, and we will, but please don't make us cross our patience limit," he said.

Alleging that some TMC members were attacking their own supporters and blaming the BJP, Ghosh warned that law enforcement would act against troublemakers irrespective of political affiliation.

Asked about the comments by TMC supremo and outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that there was vote loot and hence she will not resign on her own, he said, "The addiction to power went to her head, but it will vanish in a few days as constitutionally she won't be allowed to continue after losing people's mandate."

"This is her nature -- not to trust even the people. She is like US president Donald Trump, who refused to accept defeat years ago. If she does not step down on her own, she will be removed," he added.