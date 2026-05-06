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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 May 2026

Pak's Khawaja Asif warns India of 'intense and decisive' response in case of future aggression

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians

PTI Published 06.05.26, 07:06 PM
Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Wikipedia

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday warned of a "more intense and decisive" response in case of any future aggression against his country.

In a televised message ahead of the first anniversary of the four-day conflict with India, Asif also said that Pakistan always wanted peace, but with dignity, security and respect for sovereignty. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

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The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes between the two countries and ended with an understanding to stop the military actions on May 10.

"Today, our ability to respond in the air, land and water is effective and fast beyond anyone's imagination,” Asif said.

He warned that in case of an "incorrect assessment or miscalculation" in the future, the response would be “more intense and decisive”.

"There should not be any doubt that Pakistan does not only respond, but it also determines the correct course of consequences. Any adventurism against us will not remain limited [to the other side's action; we will decide its course, its beginning and its end,” he said.

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Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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