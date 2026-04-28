How a peaceful chimpanzee group turned into rival killers

Deep within Kibale National Park in western Uganda, one of the most unusual conflicts in the animal kingdom has been unfolding. Nearly 200 chimpanzees from the well-studied Ngogo chimpanzee community have been locked in a violent struggle for almost eight years.

What makes this case so striking is that these chimpanzees were once part of a single, cohesive group. After living together for decades, a gradual split began around 2015. Sub-groups started drifting apart, avoiding each other, and eventually formed separate territories. By 2018, the divide was complete.

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Since then, the conflict has turned deadly. Researchers have documented coordinated raids, fatal attacks on adult males, and repeated instances of infanticide. Despite being smaller in number, one group has gained the upper hand through stronger social bonds and better coordination.

Scientists suspect a mix of factors, including population pressure, competition for resources, leadership disruptions, and disease. Yet no single explanation fully accounts for the split.

This ongoing study is reshaping our understanding of conflict, showing that even without ideology or identity, fragile social bonds alone can unravel into prolonged violence.

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh