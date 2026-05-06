Yes, a 'loot', but of a promise: the larger implication of Bengal 2026 verdict for Mamata Banerjee

On May 2, 2021, Mamata had lost her own contest in Nandigram but led her party from the front to a resounding victory against heavy odds. On Monday, 1,828 days later, she had failed to prevent a BJP sweep of the state while herself losing her backyard of Bhabanipur by a margin of 15,105 votes.

On both occasions, Mamata’s challenger was her protege-turned-bete noire Suvendu Adhikari, now the frontrunner to take her place at the helm of the saffron camp’s trophy state.

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Monday marks 5,470 days from May 13, 2011, when Mamata ascended to power, riding her Singur-Nandigram anti-land-acquisition movement to unseat the 34-year-old Left behemoth in a David-and-Goliath battle.

Fifteen years on, Monday was her Goliath moment, when nearly 46 per cent of the post-SIR voters opted for poriborton (change) — something she had once promised but is largely deemed to have failed to deliver — while just 41 per cent stood by her...

Story: Meghdeep Bhattacharyya

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Joy Das