Mamata out, Stalin defeated, Pinarayi weakened | India’s big political shift

Three veteran leaders — Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu and Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, have all faced varying degrees of voter rejection after years in power. All three are over 70, and their setbacks point to a larger political churn underway across India. A younger electorate, less tied to old loyalties and sharper in its anti-incumbency mood, is beginning to reshape state politics.

In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s defeat is both symbolic and strategic. Once seen as an unbeatable street fighter who built her career taking on stronger opponents, she now faces the challenge of holding her party together from the opposition benches. At the same time, the BJP’s growing dominance across north, east and west India has strengthened its national footprint and could embolden it to push contentious political and cultural agendas more aggressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu witnessed its biggest political disruption in decades. Actor-politician Vijay and TVK broke through the decades-old DMK-AIADMK duopoly, powered largely by younger voters seeking change over legacy politics. Yet Vijay’s ideological positions remain unclear, raising questions about whether this is a durable political shift or a temporary revolt against the old order.

In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan survived electorally but with visible damage to his aura of invincibility. Unlike Bengal or Tamil Nadu, however, Kerala’s Left still possesses a deep cadre structure and a strong second line of leadership — suggesting that while leaders may change, the ideological system itself may endure.



Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh