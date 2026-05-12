‘Modi govt greatest threat to dreams of India’s youth’: Outrage erupts on NEET-UG 2026

Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal were among the opposition leaders who were first off the block to slam the BJP-led government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the NEET-UG 2026 national medical entrance exam was cancelled on Tuesday over alleged question-paper leaks.

The Congress accused the Modi government of systematically weakening the country’s examination system.

“The NEET paper has been leaked – the exam has been cancelled. Due to the cancellation of this exam, the hard work of nearly 22 lakh students, their families’ money… everything has gone down the drain," the party wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Congress alleged that paper leaks and examination irregularities had become a “hallmark" of the BJP-led government and said that more than 89 papers had been leaked in the last 10 years under the Modi government.

“It’s true – Narendra Modi and his government have hollowed out the examination system, where the aspirations of the youth are being strangled, and the foundations of the nation are being weakened. They should feel ashamed," the party said.

Leader of Opposition the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also said there have been 89 leaks and 48 re-exams in the last 10 years.

“I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak. It's not an exam anymore—NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam. Over 22 lakh children studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace,” he wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

“This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks—48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence,” he wrote.

“Modi ji, when you pass the bill for every failure onto the public, the future of the poor's children gets included in that very bill. The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India's youth than the Modi government,” he added.

AAP national convener Kejriwal said affected students would have to resort to mass protests as the government only understands the language of agitation.

He alleged "political patronage" in paper leaks, saying the NEET question paper was leaked four times in the past nine years and none of the accused was punished.

"I sympathise with all the students affected by the cancellation of the NEET paper. I know how hard students work for such exams. Coaching is expensive and many families even pawn their jewellery to arrange money," he said at a press meet.

Calling paper leaks the "biggest betrayal" with the students, the former Delhi chief minister said, "Those who can not prevent paper leak, how would they run the government. It's a case of complete collusion."

He said that paper leaks did not happen out of nowhere, as he alleged complicity of higher ups, and accused the government of toying with the future of lakhs of students.

"I want to tell the students that they will have to come out on the streets. This government understands only the language of mass agitation … Kejriwal is with you," he said.

Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said the cancellation indicated large-scale irregularities in the test and accused the BJP government in the state of trying to suppress the matter for two weeks.

"BJP government in Rajasthan had earlier tried to conceal the OMR sheet scam in the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board to avoid embarrassment to the government. Weak legal representation in the case resulted in the accused securing bail," he claimed.

"Information related to the NEET (UG) paper leak was also suppressed and no FIR was registered initially," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the situation, calling for an investigation and decisive action against those responsible.

"Every year the same pathetic shameful story of paper leak. The government continues to abdicate its responsibility towards the students and their future," she said.

Chaturvedi further said, "In 2024 after the NEET UG paper leaked, the students and parents had erupted in protest and the government had assured them of strict accountability and punishment. The minister continued in his position without any sense of responsibility. Now cut to 2026, over 23 lakh students left in the lurch due to a pathetic NTA and even pathetic leadership that has gotten away with paper leak again. Shameful."

UBT leader Chaturvedi has also written a letter to education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the issue of examination.

NSUI protests in Delhi

Members of the NSUI, the Congress’s students’ wing, staged a protest in New Delhi against the central government after the announcement of exam cancellation.

Holding banners and raising slogans, the protesters accused the examination body of failing to maintain the integrity and fairness of one of India’s largest entrance examinations.

One placard read, “Doctor degree on sale.”

In visuals shared by ANI, police personnel were also seen warning protesters of action if they refused to leave the site.

Security personnel were deployed outside Shastri Bhawan as students gathered in large numbers and shouted slogans.

The United Doctors Front said the cancellation and re-conduct of the examination was necessary to maintain fairness and transparency, but stated that cancellation alone cannot be the final solution.

The front demanded a high-level, time-bound investigation into the irregularities and called for strict action against all individuals connected to the scam.

The exam was held on May 3, following which allegations of paper leak surfaced, triggering investigations by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and central agencies.

In an official statement issued in continuation of its May 10 press release, the NTA wrote on X that the decision to cancel the exam was taken following inputs received from central agencies and investigative findings related to possible compromises in the examination process.

The agency stated that the examination “could not be allowed to stand” and announced that the exam would now be conducted again on fresh dates, which will be notified later.

The Centre has referred the matter to the CBI to probe.

The NTA has clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres selected by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-examination.

No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

“In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources,” the NTA statement added.