Lamine Yamal waves Palestine flag after FC Barcelona clinches La Liga

Spanish football star Lamine Yamal waving the Palestinian flag during FC Barcelona's celebrations for winning the La Liga title has divided football fans across social media.

While some fans praised him for his bravery, others criticised him for expressing solidarity with Palestine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In videos shared online, the 18-year-old Yamal, whose parents are from Morocco and Equatorial Guinea, could be seen waving a Palestinian flag from an open-top bus to the cheers of excited fans celebrating the team in Barcelona.

He reportedly also showed a shirt saying "Thanks god I'm not Madridista."

Barca won their 29th La Liga title on Sunday after defeating Real Madrid 2-0 at home. This is the second time the league title has been decided by the result of an El Clasico match.

The Spanish city of Barcelona has seen anti-Israel protests since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023. It has also witnessed pro-Palestine activism often.

Meanwhile, Yamal has been out of action since suffering a torn hamstring last month while playing for Barcelona. He is expected to recover in time for the World Cup, which starts on June 11.