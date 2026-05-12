CBI takes over probe in murder of Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandrakant Rath, FIR registered

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the killing of Chandranath Rath, an aide to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe what BJP leaders have described as a “planned assassination” carried out with suspected interstate criminal links.

Officials said the central agency re-registered the FIR earlier lodged by the police and constituted a multi-disciplinary SIT headed by a DIG-rank officer. The CBI team is expected to arrive in Kolkata later in the day.

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"The CBI took over the investigation on Monday night and formed a multi-disciplinary team to ensure a comprehensive and time-bound investigation into the case. All possible angles, including interstate criminal links and conspiracy, are being examined. The CBI SIT will now focus on unravelling the larger conspiracy behind the murder," a senior official said.

Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram’s Doharia Lane, around 7 km from Kolkata airport, on the night of May 6, two days after the BJP secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

According to police, Rath’s SUV was intercepted by a silver car near his residence, following which armed men on two-wheelers opened fire. After the attack, the assailants abandoned the silver car and fled in a red car and a motorcycle.

Investigators later recovered two motorcycles allegedly linked to the crime — one from near the spot and another from Barasat, around 6 km away. Police said the registration plates of all the vehicles used were allegedly forged, while their engine and chassis numbers had been tampered with.

Three persons, including an alleged “sharp shooter”, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in connection with the killing. The accused were identified as Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh.

Police said the accused were traced after investigators tracked a UPI payment made at a toll plaza in Bally in Howrah district.

Investigators suspect the involvement of interstate criminal operatives because of the manner in which the killing was executed. Officers of the SIT earlier formed by the West Bengal Police believe at least eight persons may have been involved in the conspiracy.

Investigators also claimed that the accused repeatedly changed their statements during interrogation. A court has remanded them to 13 days of police custody till May 24.

"The accused are being questioned to ascertain how they received precise information regarding Rath's movements and who else was present at the crime scene," an officer said.

Investigators are yet to establish who masterminded the killing, who financed the alleged contract hit, and what the motive behind the murder was.