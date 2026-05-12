‘Backing terror infra affects reputation’: India's message to China over support to Pakistan during Op Sindoor

India on Tuesday said that reports of China helping Pakistan during Operation Sindoor corroborate what was known earlier and it is for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their standing.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated this while responding to a question on Chinese official media reports that admitted to Beijing providing technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor carried out by India in May 2025 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

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"We have seen these reports that corroborate what was known earlier. Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest," Jaiswal said at the press briefing.

"It is for nations who consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Lashkar-linked terrorists gunned down 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The incident triggered a military response from India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Last week, China, for the first time, confirmed that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during the four-day conflict with India, according to Chinese official media reports.

China's state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday aired an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China's (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China's advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design.

Zhang had provided technical support to Pakistan during the four-day war last May, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported, quoting CCTV.

Pakistan's air force operates a fleet of Chinese-made J-10CE jets, produced by an AVIC subsidiary.