BJP state chief Samik proposes fresh land policy to drive Bengal’s industrial growth

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday advocated a new land policy to facilitate large-scale industrialisation and assured investors of a "fearless" environment in the state.

Addressing members of a business chamber for the first time after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, Bhattacharya also spoke about the possibility of scraping the Urban Land Ceiling Act and introducing contract farming, a major demand from industries and corporate houses.

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Contract farming is currently not permitted in West Bengal, and this move may attract large business houses to invest significantly in the agriculture and food sectors.

Addressing the annual general meeting of BNCCI, he said the state has "no future" without large industries and asserted that political interference and land-related hurdles had long discouraged investment in West Bengal.

"Problems related to land ceiling are a major obstacle, as 85 per cent of land here (in the state) is fragmented. We are thinking about it and may remove those hurdles," he said, assuring the business community of decisive action from the new government.

He acknowledged that land reforms of the past had turned the landless into owners. "Unfortunately, the state failed to reach the next stage of a cooperative movement," he said.

"Invest without fear. There will be no obstruction over land and no political interference," the state BJP chief told the business community.

Bhattacharya, however, clarified that he was not speaking on behalf of the government and he was not part of the BJP dispensation.

He said the proposed land policy would take a cue from successful models in states such as Haryana and Maharashtra.

Bhattacharya said 82 per cent of land holdings in West Bengal belong to small farmers and stressed the need for "industry participation" for the state's economic transformation.

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