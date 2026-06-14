"Parallel TMC" and gilded gifts: Jawhar Sircar on the TMC implosion

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph Online, former Trinamool Congress MP and veteran bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar delivered a scathing autopsy of what he terms the "implosion" of the TMC, pointing to structural distortions and existential rebellions within West Bengal’s ruling party.

Sircar traced the genesis of the current chaos to the post-2021 election landscape, where the poll consultancy IPAC was transformed into a permanent, highly monetized "parallel TMC pyramid." This corporate structure, Sircar claims, was heavily leveraged by Abhishek Banerjee to systematically sideline seasoned grassroots stalwarts like Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, breeding deep-seated resentment across senior ranks.

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The political fallout, according to Sircar, carries severe national implications. He suggests that the sudden wave of rebel representatives serves as a strategic, "gift-wrapped" delivery of up to 20 MPs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA government, offering the BJP crucial legislative padding. In return, defecting Bengal MLAs seek institutional protection against local retribution. Warning of a total administrative standstill in West Bengal over the last four months due to political preoccupation, Sircar noted that while Mamata Banerjee has historically bounced back from isolation, the current crisis remains a volatile "destruction in progress."

Video Editor: Prishita Nair