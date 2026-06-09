From house help to minister, Kalitha Majhi rewrites rules of Bengal politics

Kalita Majhi worked as a house help even after she got her nomination ticket for the 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls. After winning from Ausgram constituency with over 12,000 votes, she has now been appointed as Minister of State.

That was not a sign of uncertainty, but a sign of accountability, the same accountability for her party and her people that gained Kalita her appointment as a Minister of State. Kalita Majhi's tale is neither a generic story of rags to riches nor an epic of poverty to power, it is something much more.