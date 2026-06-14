Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran in effort to finalise deal to end war with US: Report

Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran on Sunday morning as part of effort to finalize an agreement to end US-Iran war, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

US and Pakistani leaders forecast a Sunday signing of a framework agreement to end the more than three-month-long war, but Tehran cast doubt over the timing as hardline protesters in Iran voiced opposition.

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A cyberattack disrupted services at four major Iranian banks, though no customer data was compromised, the country's banking coordination council said on Sunday, according to state media.

The council said the attack targeted a shared communications infrastructure used by Bank Melli, Bank Tejarat, Bank Saderat and the Export Development Bank of Iran, prompting technical teams to implement protective measures and temporarily affecting some banking services.

It said no unauthorized access to customer information had occurred and no data had been deleted, adding that recovery efforts were underway to restore normal operations.