World Cup 2026 photoshoot: Fifa asks players to smile, social media finds the punchlines

There are three kinds of people in the world: those who were born to pose for a camera, those who are devoid of photogenic instinct, and then come the third- ones who do awkward poses hoping the camera would filter them right.

And after looking at the latest batch of photoshoots by Fifa World Cup players, it’s safe to bet that they belong to the third category.

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Official photoshoots, which are mainly done to capture standardised portraits for tournament broadcasting, match-day stadium screens, and official media guides, have instead unleashed a meme festival among internet users. And fans have decided that while their players might dribble past defenders smoothly, making them stand still and shine on camera is a challenge even they cannot ace.

England's World Cup squad, in particular, became accidental internet gold meme material.

Several players opted for poses with hands clutching the back of their heads or gripping their necks, creating what social media promptly diagnosed as a "sore neck epidemic."

Users decoded that they were looking less like star players and more like patients standing outside a physiotherapy clinic in dire need of some help. One might even wonder whether the squad needs chiropractors before they need football boots or not.

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And then came Archie Gray, who decided that he needed to star in a meme of his own. Thanks to his hairstyle, the way his head was tilted and the way he used his hand for support, all said the resemblance to Princess Diana was uncanny.

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Meanwhile, teammate Declan Rice discovered that sunshine was not in his favour.

After arriving with a spectacular sunburn during preparations, Rice became the centre of another viral joke cycle. After users saw his photos, the only nickname they could think of was ‘Burnt Rice’.

His stark tan line only added to the amusement, while his admission to the BBC that his mother was furious he had forgotten to apply sunscreen further fuelled the jokes.

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Norway decided that taking the high road was the best possible choice. Instead of awkward poses, hands behind heads and head tilts, they embraced full cinematic spectacle by posing in elaborate Viking armour complete with shields and weapons against dramatic landscapes.

The Norwegian team looked prepared to conquer the World Cup(or was it medieval Europe?)

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If England's photoshoot looked overly rehearsed, Morocco's was the complete opposite. Led by star defender Achraf Hakimi, they turned their photoshoot into a full-blown comedy sketch, as highlighted in behind-the-scenes clips. The clips showed members barging into each other's frames, pulling exaggerated expressions, and photobombing teammates. And, well, the internet loved the unfiltered chaos.

Australia decided that moody lighting and deep shadows would be their aesthetic, and users joked “that’s one real magazine-worthy photoshoot”.

The internet quickly entered ‘decoding’ mode and said that the players looked like they were preparing to release a brooding rap album rather than athletes gearing up for kick-off. Many also contrasted the pictures with Australia’s usual laid-back “no worries" persona, making the photoshoot an unexpected hit in meme circles.

Many have lauded South Korean players and their sharpness when it comes to excelling at ‘photogenic’ photoshoots.

In the end, the biggest battle for these star players might not be on the pitch but in front of the camera, and social media is here to score them all.