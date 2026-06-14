The Great Indian Bizarre: Dentists find sprouting tomato seed in patient's gum, Indians arrested for smuggling 45,000 bananas

Bihar’s vanishing mobile tower mystery

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In Bihar, a bizarre case emerged after officials and employees of GTL Infrastructure alleged that a 132-foot mobile tower, a 15 kVA generator and other telecom equipment were missing or rather, have vanished without drawing any local attention.

The case of theft has emerged from Bihar's Buxar district in Dumraon, but the question that continues to baffle everyone is: “How do you steal something so tall without anyone knowing?”

The thieves, if the allegations are true, are quite ambitious. Pickpockets steal wallets. Burglars steal jewellery. These people apparently looked at a giant mobile tower structure and said, “We’ll take that too.”

According to ETV Bharat, a representative of the company submitted a written complaint at Dumraon police station; however, the owner of the land has raised questions.

Harenath Yadav, the landowner, said the telecom company signed a 12-year lease agreement in 2010 to install the mobile tower on his property. According to ETV Bharat, the agreement expired in 2022, after which the company allegedly stopped making lease payments.

Now, where the mobile tower is, nobody knows

Two Indians arrested for smuggling 45,000 bananas into Nepal

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Two Indian nationals from Uttar Pradesh, aged 20 and 22, were arrested after allegedly bringing nearly 45,000 bananas into Nepal without paying customs duty.

Somewhere along the way, a decision was apparently made that the quickest route to riches involved becoming the Pablo Escobars of potassium.

During a raid in Bardiya district, police discovered 3,790 dozen unripe bananas stored in a rented warehouse.

Authorities also seized two pickup vans and a motorbike allegedly used in the operation.

The seized bananas were valued at around Rs 2.78 million.

The entire stock has now been handed over to customs officials, who suddenly find themselves in possession of nearly 45,000 bananas and a logistical problem that nobody anticipated during training.

It's not every day that law enforcement uncovers a fruit empire.

Woman from Delhi travel Kolkata to throw eggs at Abhishek Banerjee

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Udita Das, a resident of Delhi, arrived in Kolkata with a very specific travel itinerary: to throw eggs as Abhishek Banerjee.

"I came from Delhi just to throw eggs at my thief nephew," she told reporters.

The TMC leader arrived at the CID headquarters following a High Court order and multiple summons, security was tightened around the area. Fair enough. Recent appearances haven't exactly been peaceful. In Sonarpur, he was met with protests involving pulled collars, torn shirts, shoes, and eggs.

But Thursday's spotlight shifted almost instantly to Udita. Masked, visibly furious, armed with enough determination to fuel a cross-country flight.

One must admire her commitment. Most people complain about politicians from their sofa. This woman apparently looked at airfare prices, packed a bag, and thought, "Worth it."

Her comments quickly went viral. Not because anyone learned something new about the case, but because a woman travelling over 1,500 kilometres solely to participate in an egg-based protest is difficult to ignore.

Dentists find sprouting tomato seed in patient's gum

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Most people would visit the dentist expecting them to diagnose pain in the gum as ‘cavity’, ‘root canal’ or ‘you don’t floss that often’, but one patient’s tooth problem even baffled the doctors after they found that a tomato seed had sprouted inside his gum near a damaged tooth.

After the patient visited a dentist due to unexplained pain in his gums which could not be resolved even after using home remedies, dentists investigating the source of the pain reportedly discovered the tiny green intruder nestled in the oral cavity.

The tomato seed had become firmly lodged inside a cavity beneath the patient's gum, and it was the growing roots lodged inside that reportedly caused the patient excruciating pain.

While it might sound impossible, experts have given an explanation that states that seeds can germinate under unusual conditions, though such incidents are exceptionally rare.

The inside of the human mouth is dark, warm, and typically maintains a temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius- an environment that, under extremely rare circumstances, can support the germination of a seed if moisture is also present.

The wires caught fire, but the caretaker had a ‘gamcha’ for it

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This week, a caretaker went viral after a video showed him defeat an electrical fire with nothing but an ancient Bengali technology: the gamcha.

As the fire crackles away, he calmly walks over and starts slapping it with the cloth.

The fire, which had been behaving like a major threat to public safety, suddenly finds itself being treated like a mosquito.

Social media users lauded the caretaker’s courage. Not just that he handled the situation, but the sheer confidence of it.