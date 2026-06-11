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regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 June 2026

What Meta’s quiet retreat from encryption privacy on Instagram means

To digital rights advocates and policy experts, the rollback represents a red flag

Debayan Dutta Published 11.06.26, 08:07 PM

In 2019, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg penned a 3,000-word manifesto declaring a fundamental shift in the architecture of social media. "The future is private," he wrote, pledging to weave end-to-end encryption through the fabric of Meta’s empire: Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. It was framed as an existential commitment to human rights in a digital age.

Seven years later, that future has been quietly rewritten.

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On May 8 this year, Meta officially retired the optional end-to-end encryption feature for Instagram direct messages (DMs) globally. The digital ‘seal’ that once prevented anyone, including Meta itself, from reading your private chats was broken.

In its place, Meta has reverted Instagram to "standard encryption," a protocol similar to Gmail, where data is secure in transit but fully accessible on the platform's servers.

To the casual user, the shift can barely be noticed, buried under a sea of routine terms-and-conditions updates. But to digital rights advocates and policy experts, the rollback represents a seismic, alarming capitulation that upends the delicate balance between consumer privacy and corporate liability.

Video Editor: Prishita Nair
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

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