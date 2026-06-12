One Year Since AI-171 Crash, Families Still Await Answers

A year since the Air India AI-171 crash, the families of the victims are still waiting for answers.

Some of them recall how they feel lost in their life as they try to cope with the fact that their loved ones are no more. Some lost their children, some their parents and a few, their entire family. Among the 241 on board, only one survived. Taking on-ground deaths into account, the total death toll was 260.

Even in mourning, the families continue to seek justice, as to what led to the plane crash.