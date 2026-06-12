MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
video-article-logo Friday, 12 June 2026

One Year Since AI-171 Crash, Families Still Await Answers

"Bible says, when I go to God, I will meet my son again," says David Christian, father of one of the victims.

The Telegraph Online Published 12.06.26, 05:22 PM

A year since the Air India AI-171 crash, the families of the victims are still waiting for answers.

Some of them recall how they feel lost in their life as they try to cope with the fact that their loved ones are no more. Some lost their children, some their parents and a few, their entire family. Among the 241 on board, only one survived. Taking on-ground deaths into account, the total death toll was 260.

Even in mourning, the families continue to seek justice, as to what led to the plane crash.

RELATED TOPICS

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US -Iran peace memorandum likely to be signed in Geneva on Sunday, draft details emerge

The aim was to finalise the wording by Saturday so the agreement could be signed by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf
Quote left Quote right

We are ready to fight. Seat chori [theft] is very apparent and it is before everyone

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT