Anurag Kashyap has a problem with Indian theatres screening ‘Obsession’, here’s why

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has criticised theatres for allocating limited screening space to Indian films while continuing to provide multiple shows to Hollywood horror release Obsession.

In a social media post, Kashyap said his concern was not the popularity of Obsession but the lack of adequate showcasing for domestic releases such as Bandar and Main Vaapas Aaunga.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kashyap, the issue has persisted for the past two weeks. He said Bandar faced similar challenges last week, while this week films including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sing Geetham and Governor were being sidelined even as Obsession continued to receive six to seven shows in some theatres.

“I totally understand that everyone wants to see OBSESSION, but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don't prioritise our own films with better showcasing, then I don't understand how will we grow,” Kashyap wrote.

He added, “Last week it was with Bandar, this week with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sing Geetham and Governor.. while Obsession is in 6-7 shows”.

Kashyap further said that some cinemas had allotted only one morning show to Main Vaapas Aaunga, with perhaps one additional screening at a few locations. He claimed that Governor was facing a similar situation, while Sing Geetham had no screenings in Bengaluru.

His remarks come amid a crowded Friday at the box office, with multiple films releasing on the same day — Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D, Sing Geetham, Varavu, Disclosure Day, Backrooms, Heer Sara and Abar Hawa Bodol.

Kashyap’s Bandar centres on a struggling actor-musician accused of rape by a young woman, while he maintains that their encounters were consensual.

On the other hand, Obsession follows Bear, a lonely employee at a music shop, who uses a supernatural wish to make his friend Nikki fall in love with him. The wish takes a violent turn as Nikki gradually loses her sense of self.