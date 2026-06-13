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video-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

How a drive for the right to walk left Jadavpur colonies wondering where to go

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari asserted the drive is to protect people's right to walk

The Telegraph Online Published 13.06.26, 11:29 PM

After the hawker eviction drive in Kolkata's Jadavpur on the intervening night of June 7 and 8, the residents of the adjacent railway colony have been afraid that they might be next.

The colonies and the hawker shops often encroach public footpaths, causing inconvenience to passersby. Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the drive is to protect people's right to walk. As Adhikari suggested hawkers to move to vacant government property which won't obstruct citizens, the Jadavapur rail colony residents are left wondering where would they go if they are evicted...

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Encroachment Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal
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