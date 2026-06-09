Overnight hawker eviction drive at Kolkata again—this time at Jadavpur railway station

On the intervening night of 7 and 8 June, 2026, security forces, armed with bulldozers, razed the kiosks of several hawkers built on railway land. Eastern Railway authorities claimed the drive was aimed at clearing alleged illegal stalls, offices and other structures there for passenger ease. A 15-day notice was served to the residents of "illegal houses and jhuggis."

At least five people were arrested after a scuffle broke out between security personnel and CPM members. The party alleged that police resorted to lathi charge against demonstrators, including senior party leaders. "Multiple comrades suffered head injuries from the lathi blows," CPM said in a statement.

Srijan, CPM leader and resident of Jadavpur, was detained during the drive, along with other party leaders and workers. Several hawkers, led by CPM leaders and their trade union outfit Citu, rushed to the station around midnight desperately trying to resist the drive. But the operation proceeded uninterrupted amid heavy deployment of police, central forces and bulldozers