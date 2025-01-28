MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Jharkhand: Villagers lynch Maoist splinter group chief, injure two others

A clash broke out between the members of the proscribed outfit Jharkhand Sangharsh Mukti Morchathey and locals over extortion, a senior officer said

PTI Published 28.01.25, 02:26 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

The chief of Maoist splinter group JSMM was lynched and two other members were critically injured after being allegedly beaten up by villagers in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Bari village under the Chandwa Police Station limits on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A clash broke out between the members of the proscribed outfit Jharkhand Sangharsh Mukti Morchathey and locals over extortion, a senior officer said.

Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said, "Seven members of the group went to a brick kiln in the village for extortion, following which, the clash broke out. Kishore alias Abhay Nayak, the supremo of JSMM, and two members were beaten up, while four others managed to escape from the spot." Nayak succumbed to his injuries in Chandwa hospital, and the injured members of the group are undergoing treatment at the health facility, he said.

He had several criminal records and had earlier gone to jail, the officer added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Lynching Mob Rage
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai: Fadnavis govt sets up committee to discuss possible ban on petrol, diesel cars

Bombay high court says automobiles are a major contributor to the city’s worsening air quality
Arvind Kejriwal
Quote left Quote right

Why doesn't central govt waive home loans, car loans, financial burdens of ordinary citizens?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT