Oscar Bruzon wades into choppy waters, takes dig at East Bengal officials

Two setbacks — a loss and a draw — in two consecutive matches. East Bengal’s focus should be on how to turn it around when they face Kerala Blasters in an ISL-12 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Instead, the management and officials are left dealing with a comment made by coach Oscar Bruzon during the pre-match news conference at the stadium on Friday.

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The Spaniard was asked if the supporters were disappointed after the team’s unimpressive show against Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa, respectively, and the 48-year-old Bruzon went on the offensive.

“Our supporters are not disappointed. The narrative is being set that they are unhappy, but that’s not the real picture.

“The real picture is that there are people, probably associated with the club, who do not want progress. We know who they are,” Bruzon said. “The players, coaches and people in our management know that.”

Bruzon was clearly taking a dig at the club officials and not the investor, Emami.

East Bengal are fifth in the standings with seven points from four matches. Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who play Bengaluru FC away on Saturday, are on top of the league table with 12 points.

“The reality is that the technical decisions this season were taken differently, and probably people who were taking these decisions in the past are not happy with that. That’s why with every setback they are trying to capitalise on it,” Bruzon came out all guns blazing.

“I think everybody understands this. So, I’m not here to change things, but I’m also here to open the eyes of everybody because this club has been struggling for many years for very clear reasons. I’m not going to allow anybody to divide, to destabilise or harm the group of players and coaches.”

Senior club official Debabrata Sarkar, reacting to Bruzon’s comments, said: “Our coach should concentrate on the team and the players. If he has a problem, he should tell the management. We have full faith in his ability. He is a professional. Today he is with us, tomorrow he may not be.”

On the team front, East Bengal captain and midfielder Saul Crespo is all set to return from injury. Defender Kevin Sibille’s comeback is expected after the international break.

Bagan reached Bengaluru on Friday without frontliner Robson. The Brazilian is recovering from a hamstring injury, and coach Sergio Lobera did not want to risk him. Robson could return to action against Mumbai City FC on March 20.