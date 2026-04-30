Markets end lower: Sensex falls 582 points, Nifty below 24,000 after volatile trade

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday as crude oil prices, weak global trends and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 582.86 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 76,913.50. During the day, it plunged 1,237.5 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 76,258.86, but recovered some of the losses in the second half of the session.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 180.10 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 23,997.55.

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.52 per cent lower at USD 116.2 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,468.42 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"Indian markets closed a volatile session with a clear shift in intra-day sentiment, where early panic selling was gradually absorbed, leading to a disciplined recovery from the lows. The Nifty-50 opened with a sharp gap down near the crucial 24,000 support, reflecting weak global cues and a risk-off undertone.

"Escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and Brent crude surging above USD 120 triggered concerns around inflation, currency stability, and margin pressures. This was further aggravated by the rupee hitting record lows, accelerating FII outflows and weakening overall sentiment," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

However, the second half marked a notable turnaround, he said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended over 1 per cent lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled marginally higher.

Markets in Europe were trading mixed. US markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

"Brent crude crossed the USD 120 per barrel mark for the first time in four years, intensifying inflation concerns and pressuring global risk assets. In India, rising oil prices weighed on the INR and revived worries about capital outflows and widening deficits, given the economy’s heavy reliance on crude imports.

"The Fed kept rates unchanged but maintained a firm policy stance, supporting the dollar and tightening conditions for emerging markets. Domestically, autos, banks, metals, and real estate led the decline, while IT and pharma saw selective defensive buying," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 609.45 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 77,496.36. The Nifty climbed 181.95 points or 0.76 per cent to end at 24,177.65.