EC assesses repoll demands in 77 Bengal booths, all under Abhishek Banerjee's LS constituency

The Election Commission is actively looking into demands for repolling in 77 booths across four Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district after the second phase of West Bengal elections held on April 29, an official said on Thursday.

The poll panel received 32 complaints of repolling from Falta, followed by Diamond Harbour (29), Magrahat (13) and three from Budge Budge, he said. All of the booths fall under Abhishek Banerjee's Lok Sabha constituency.

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Demands for repolling are generally made by political parties, candidates, polling agents, or even observers, citing specific irregularities such as EVM malfunction, booth capturing, intimidation, or violation of the secrecy of voting.

"The complaints, which surfaced soon after polling concluded on Wednesday, include allegations of EVM tampering, use of substances on machines, and attempts to obstruct surveillance cameras. In view of the volume and nature of complaints, the Commission is taking no chances," a senior official told PTI.

Acting on the reports, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar directed Special Observer Subrata Gupta to carry out on-ground inspections before any decision on re-polling is finalised, the official said.

Gupta is currently conducting on-ground inspections to decide on possible re-polls in several booths, he said, adding that he is also holding talks with other observers.

"He has been asked to physically verify the situation at each of these locations and submit a detailed report," an official source said, adding that the move marks a departure from the usual next-day scrutiny process.

The commission will take a final decision on re-polling after Gupta's inspection. If required, re-polling in the affected booths could be conducted as early as Friday, officials added.

A particularly serious allegation was also reported from Magrahat Paschim in the Diamond Harbour area, where it was claimed that spy cameras were placed in voters' shirt pockets to track their voting choices.

"The instructions are clear. Assess everything at the ground level before taking a call," another official said.