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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 April 2026

East Bengal aim for top-five push as they face Odisha FC in Goa

A victory would lift East Bengal to fifth with 18 points, level with Jamshedpur FC, who would remain ahead on head-to-head record

Our Bureau Published 28.04.26, 08:03 AM
Oscar Bruzon during a training session at Salvador do Mundo in Bardez, Goa, on Monday.

Oscar Bruzon during a training session at Salvador do Mundo in Bardez, Goa, on Monday. EEB

East Bengal will look to strengthen their push towards the top half of the table when they 'host' Odisha FC in an ISL-12 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Tuesday.

The match was originally scheduled to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium but was shifted to Goa because of the Assembly election.

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East Bengal showed resilience in their previous outing, playing out a 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC despite being reduced to 10 men early on.

A victory would lift East Bengal to fifth with 18 points, level with Jamshedpur FC, who would remain ahead on head-to-head record.

For Odisha, cohesion across all departments will be essential. Captain Carlos Delgado will need to marshal the defensive line against an East Bengal attack that has been the most prolific in the league so far, with 22 goals.

East Bengal’s primary strength lies in their attacking unit, with Youssef Ezzejjari and Edmund Lalrindika forming a dangerous forward pairing. With Miguel Figueira suspended for two matches, Nandhakumar Sekar is expected to slot in on the right flank.

Head coach Oscar Bruzon underlined both tactical clarity and flexibility ahead of the fixture. “We try to dominate with the ball. We are flexible," he said.

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Indian Super League (ISL) East Bengal
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