Fifa tweaks World Cup 2026 yellow card rules to cut player suspensions

FIFA has tweaked World Cup rules on yellow cards to ensure fewer players are suspended for key elimination games.

An extra amnesty for yellow cards - wiping player disciplinary records twice during the expanded tournament in North America - was proposed to a meeting Tuesday of FIFA's ruling council. Later FIFA issued a statement confirming the change.

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"Reflective of the expanded format with an extra knockout round, the FIFA Council confirmed an amendment to the regulations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 whereby single yellow cards in the final competition will be canceled after the group stage and then again after the quarterfinals," it said.

At the World Cup, players must serve a one-game ban if they are shown a yellow card in two different games but single yellow cards were canceled at previous tournaments after the quarterfinals stage. That ensured no player would miss the final through suspension just because of getting a yellow card in the semifinal.

The expanded 48-team World Cup format, with an extra round-of-32 knockout stage, led to a FIFA review aimed at helping keep players on the field.

FIFA cleared the disciplinary records of players who have one yellow card after the three-game group stage so they start the knockout phase afresh. A second amnesty after the quarterfinals will apply for players who got one yellow during the three previous knockout rounds and whose teams advanced to the semifinals.

FIFA also announced Tuesday an increase in financial resources to be distributed to all 48 World Cup participating teams by a further 15%, totaling $871 million, or just over $18 million per team. The new figures include an increase in preparation money from $1.5 million to $2.5 million per team and an increase in qualification money from $9 million to $10 million.

The World Cup will be played June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.