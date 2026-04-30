‘That’s all’ to ‘Move at a glacial pace’: Revisit these five dialogues from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ before the sequel hits theatres

Few films manage to dominate the pop culture conversation even twenty years after release. The Devil Wears Prada did exactly that. What started as a glossy workplace comedy has, over time, become a kind of cultural reference point. The film’s sassy dialogues are often quoted by not just cinephiles but anyone dealing with a toxic work environment.

At the heart of the story is Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), whose deadpan retorts has us laughing out loud even today. Around her are the wide-eyed newcomer Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), the razor-sharp assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), and the quietly perceptive designer Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci).

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With the sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 arriving in theatres this week, it is the perfect time to revisit the iconic dialogues from the original film.

“Please bore someone else with your questions”

It comes early, and it lands hard. Miranda doesn’t raise her voice or overexplain. She simply shuts Andy down. In that moment, the rules of Runway are clear: you’re expected to figure things out on your own, and hesitation is a liability. It’s blunt, even rude, but it tells you everything about how Miranda’s world operates.

“That’s all”

At first glance, this phrase might seem basic. Ordinary. On screen, it’s iconic. Meryl Streep turns three plain words into a full stop that can mean dismissal, approval, or mild surprise, depending on the moment. Early in the film, it feels cold and cutting. Later, it softens just enough to suggest that Andy is finally getting it right.

“By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me”

This is Miranda at her sharpest. The line is delivered in a controlled tone, almost polite on the surface, but there’s no missing the impatience underneath. Time matters here, and Andy is falling behind. It’s the kind of remark that stings because it’s delivered so calmly. It feels uncomfortably familiar in any high-pressure job.

“I’m sorry, do you have some prior commitment? Some hideous skirt convention you have to go to?”

Delivered by Emily, it’s cutting in a different way. Yes, it’s about Andy’s outfit, but more than that, it’s about where she stands—or doesn’t—in the fashion world. She hasn’t adapted yet, and everyone can see it. The humour lands, but there’s an edge to it that reminds you how isolating that position can be.

“Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.”

Dry, dismissive, and instantly recognisable, this line captures Miranda’s deep weariness with trends that keep circling back as if they’re new. It’s funny, but it also says something about experience—about what happens when you’ve seen it all before. And Meryl Streep’s aura when she delivers the lines? Explosive!