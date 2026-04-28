Young Indian beach football captain Rohith Yesudas battles debt and uncertain future

Rohith Yesudas is an unsung hero from a coastal village of Pallom near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram.

This beach football player was the youngest captain of the Indian team in Asia Cup. But unfortunately, the 23-year-old is desperate to get a job to help him pay off the debts incurred by his family of fishermen.

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With beach football hardly getting any recognition in India, Rohith may have to end his career as a player and move to West Asia looking for a job.

Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep have many beach footballers. But they are hardly known, unlike their counterparts playing the regular form of the game.

Almost every child living in the coastal areas of these states is into this sport. But once they realize that beach football will not help them improve their lives, they move to football.

But in the case of Rohith, he continued with his passion. However, he regrets his decision now as the Kerala government has not included beach football under the government quota for jobs.

“This is happening when beach football is included in the National Games (at the 37th edition in Goa, 2023). I wanted to excel in beach football. I led India as captain in the Asian Football Confederation Beach Football Asia Cup held in Thailand. Due to the ongoing war, another international championship to be held in China was called off in March,” Rohith said.

His father, Yesudas, is a fisherman and has been undergoing financial difficulties. Rohith says his family has liabilities amounting to more than ₹20 lakh.

That has made him wonder whether he should give up his dreams and move to West Asia for financial security.

Rohith, a student of English and Media Studies, is awaiting the results of his BA examinations. Father Fredy Varghese, parish priest at Valiyathura coastal area in Thiruvananthapuram, told The Telegraph that Rohith deserves all the happiness in life.

“It’s really unfortunate that the authorities in Kerala and at the centre are turning a blind eye to the strides made by Rohith and also beach football. Rohith is a tad disappointed that beach football does not help him generate money. His family is in deep financial crisis which has to be addressed by the authorities at the earliest”, Father Varghese said.

Rohith has approached local Congress MLA M Vincent and also Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, seeking the respective government’s intervention to help him tide over the crisis.