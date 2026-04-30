City in crisis: Bengaluru rain havoc kills 10, wall collapse and electrocution among causes

1 9 Commuters pull their two-wheelers through a waterlogged road amid a traffic jam after heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (All images by PTI)

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The rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening wreaked havoc, killing 10 people, authorities said.

Heavy rains coupled with a hailstorm and gusty winds uprooted trees, flooded many key stretches and threw traffic out of gear, they said on Thursday.

2 9 Debris lies at the site after a wall collapsed following heavy rain, at Bowring Hospital, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. At least seven people were reported dead.

Large parts of the city witnessed sudden, intense rainfall for nearly an hour, bringing down trees and electric poles, crushing parked vehicles and inundating low-lying areas, while several roads were rendered impassable, severely disrupting vehicular movement during peak hours.

Seven people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed when a compound wall of the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed amid the downpour.

3 9 Police personnel at the site after a wall collapse following heavy rain, at Bowring Hospital, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. At least seven people were reported dead.

Among the deceased, two were from Kerala who were on a study tour. They had taken shelter near the wall when it gave way, they said.

The bodies of those seven people were handed over to their families on Thursday after the postmortem, police sources said.

"Last night the autopsy was performed on the bodies and handed over to the families," a police officer said.

4 9 Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah visits a hospital to meet victims and bereaved family members after a wall collapsed at Bowring Hospital following heavy rain, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a solatium of Rs five lakh to the next to the kin of the victims and instructed officials to provide free treatment to the seven injured.

"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," Modi said in a post on X, adding "The mishap due to the collapse of a wall in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

5 9 Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah visits the site where a wall collapsed following heavy rain, at Bowring Hospital, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. At least seven people were reported dead.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, said the loss of innocent lives-children, street vendors and pedestrians who had sought shelter from the rain-is not just a natural calamity or accident; "it is a state-sponsored disaster born out of sheer administrative negligence."

"How many more lives must be sacrificed at the altar of poor infrastructure and civic apathy? While the Congress government indulges in tall claims of 'Brand Bengaluru,' the crumbling walls of a premier government hospital in the heart of the city tell a different, more lethal story. For this Congress Government, it seems the lives of the poor and the common man are disposable," he posted on 'X'

6 9 Commuters make their way through a waterlogged Mysore Road following heavy rain, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man, identified as Raghu, died of electrocution on Bannerghatta Road near Vega City Mall.

In a separate case in Yarab Nagar, a student, Syed Sufiyan died after coming into contact with a live electric wire while attempting to park his motorcycle during the rain, police said.

One more fatality was reported from Chamarajapet, where Manjunath died on the spot after a cement block fell and pierced through the roof of a house during the storm.

7 9 Commuters move amid a traffic jam on a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The sudden spell of rain left a trail of destruction across the city.

"So far, 10 people have died due to rain-related incidents in Bengaluru," police said, attributing the deaths to wall collapse, electrocution and structural damage triggered by the storm.

Civic authorities said at least 87 trees were uprooted and 131 branches snapped across the city, disrupting daily life.

8 9 An aerial view of traffic congestion following heavy rain, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Of these, 60 trees and 98 branches had been cleared, while restoration work was ongoing.

Several cars and two-wheelers parked along roadsides were crushed under fallen trees.

Key junctions and underpasses were waterlogged, with the KR Circle underpass completely submerged, forcing police to barricade the stretch due to lack of drainage.

9 9 A fallen tree blocks a road as vehicles navigate through waterlogged streets following heavy rain, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Fallen branches and stalled vehicles further worsened traffic congestion, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Officials said buildings suffered partial damage in several areas, while the sudden and unanticipated nature of the storm caught many residents off guard. Authorities have issued a rain alert for the next three days.

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