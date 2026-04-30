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regular-article-logo Thursday, 30 April 2026

IndiGo passenger falls unconscious on Pune-bound flight, plane lands in Raipur for emergency

After completion of necessary procedures and the situation normalised, the flight resumed its journey to Pune at around 1 pm, an official said

PTI Published 30.04.26, 04:44 PM
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A Kolkata-Pune IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Thursday after a woman passenger suffered a medical emergency mid-air, officials said.

After the passenger lost consciousness during the journey, the flight crew immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought urgent medical assistance, following which a decision was taken to land the aircraft in Raipur, an airport statement said.

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"Flight 6E-135 was diverted and landed safely at the Raipur airport at around 12 noon. Upon landing, a medical team arranged by the Airports Authority of India provided first aid to the passenger. She was later shifted to a nearby hospital by ambulance for further treatment," it said.

After completion of necessary procedures and the situation normalised, the flight resumed its journey to Pune at around 1 pm, an official said.

The entire operation was handled swiftly and in a coordinated manner, ensuring passenger safety and minimal disruption, he added.

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