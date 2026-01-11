AIFF sets deadline for ISL clubs to confirm home venues

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked ISL clubs to send the details of the venues where they plan to play their home matches by Monday noon so that it can start working on the schedule of the delayed season, which is set to start on February 14.

“In order to assist AIFF finalise broadcast partners, commercial rights partners and the fixtures for the upcoming season, we request you to confirm the details of the venue that you will play your home matches at, not later than 12 noon on 12 January 2026,” the AIFF said in the letter.

The AIFF said “upon receiving confirmation and receipt of the deposit”, it will share the draft of the framework for the governance of ISL, the draft request for proposal (RFP) to appoint broadcast and commercial rights partners for the 2025-26 season, seek exemption from the AFC (regarding ACL 2 slots), start work on fixtures and other allied matters, and start preparation of participation agreements to be entered with the clubs.

“The 2025-26 season of the ISL is proposed to be held on a total budget of INR Twenty Four Crores Twenty Six Lakhs Seventy Four Thousand (₹24,26,74,000) with an initial contribution of INR Nine Crores Seventy Seven Lakh Forty Thousand (₹ 9,77,40,000) from the AIFF and a contribution of INR One Crore (₹1,00,00,000) each from the participating clubs,” the letter added.