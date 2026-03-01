Mohun Bagan Super Giant storm back to thrash Mohammedan Sporting in ISL

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant banged in five after letting Mohammedan Sporting take a surprise lead in an ISL-12 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Brazilian Robson scored two (22nd and 27th), James Maclaren made it 3-1 (35th), Manvir Singh got the fourth (62nd) and Dimitri Petratos netted the fifth (70th). Lalthankima had given Mohammedan Sporting the lead in the 12th minute.

Robson’s muscle injury a few minutes before half-time would, however, sour the mood in the Bagan camp. He was replaced by Petratos.

“Let’s see. I think it is too early to know what the situation is. We need to wait a little bit. We can check the player tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday. Hopefully he can play in the next game,” Bagan coach Sergio Lobera said at the post-match news conference. “I think I will be better and 100 per cent fit for the next game,” Robson, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said.

Bagan host Odisha FC, Lobera’s former team, on March 6.

Bagan are now on top of the 14-team table with nine points from three matches. Jamshedur FC also have the same number of points but are second due to an inferior goal difference.

Lobera employed a three-man defence — Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Alberto Rodriguez and Amey Ranawade — and used Manvir Singh, who got a start, at the centre of the park.

Jason Cummings also got a place in the first XI and was instrumental in Robson’s first goal. A deft back-heel and the Brazilian was at the right place to hit the back of the net.

Cummings had a role in Maclaren’s goal too. A centre from the right and Mohammedan Sporting goalkeeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee spilled Cummings’s header.

All Maclaren had to do was prod it over the goalline. Petratos’s goal was the best of the lot. A loose ball in the rival half and Petratos unleashed a 25-yard shot which crashed into the net.

In Kochi, Inter Kashi defeated Kerala Blasters 2-1.