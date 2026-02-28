FIFA monitoring Iran situation after US strikes ahead of World Cup

FIFA said Saturday it is keeping an eye on events in Iran after the United States launched a military strike on the nation.

The action comes just months before the start of World Cup play in June, with matches to be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran qualified for the tournament through its participation in the Asian Football Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran is scheduled to play Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in Group G. Two of the games are set for Los Angeles, one in Seattle. FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom said the organization is monitoring what happens.

Also Read Football over fear for Bengalis in Mexico amid World Cup 2026 security jitters

"I read the news (about Iran) this morning the same way you did," Grafstrom said at the International Football Association Board's annual general meeting in Cardiff, Wales, per ESPN.

"We had a meeting today and it is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world." The World Cup draw took place in Washington, D.C., in December, with Iran represented.

"We will continue to communicate as we always do with three (host) governments as we always do in any case. Everybody will be safe," Grafstrom said.