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regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 March 2026

Five-time national rally champion Hari Singh goes missing after speedboat overturns in Maldives

Industrialist Gautam Singhania sustained minor injuries and has since returned to Mumbai for recovery

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 21.03.26, 11:58 PM
Hari Singh

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Five-time Indian National Rally champion Hari Singh remains missing after a speedboat overturned in the Maldives early Friday, an incident that also involved industrialist Gautam Singhania and five others.

The group on board included two women from the UK and Russia and five men from India. Singhania sustained minor injuries and has since returned to Mumbai for recovery.

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Two people are still missing - Hari Singh, who heads operations at JK Tyre Motorsport, and the boat’s captain.

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Search operations are ongoing, but there is concern over their condition. “Authorities in Maldives have informed that Hari Singh and the captain are believed to be trapped deep within a coral reef in the sea,” a source told PTI.

“Search teams are now going down to check but they are not ruling out the possibility of their death. Mivaan (Hari's son) is coming back to India to be with his mother and sister while Jagwant and Daman (close friends) are staying back to work with the authorities there,” the source added.

Hari Singh, 59, was a well-known name in Indian motorsport. Known as “The Flying Sikh,” he won the National Rally Championship five times in the 1990s and also claimed the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship.

Authorities in the Maldives continue to search for the missing as efforts move forward in the aftermath of the accident.

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