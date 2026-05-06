FIFA World Cup 2026 India broadcast rights deal nears completion as JioHotstar leads

The deadlock over the broadcast rights for the Fifa World Cup in India is expected to end soon.

JioHotstar is in advanced talks with football’s world governing body following two meetings last week and a deal is likely to be announced soon, sources told The Telegraph on Tuesday evening.

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The tournament, being hosted in Canada, Mexico and the US, begins on June 11.

It is understood that with time running out, Fifa is keen to seal the deal this week for around $20million.

The amount could decrease further if there is more delay in the sale of media rights since the broadcasters will have little time to market it.

Sony is learnt to have backed out after several rounds of discussions. It did not show much interest because it considered the “pricing too steep”, besides “doubts over profitability”.

“Fifa is a bit desperate now. The valuation is going to drop further if the sale is pushed back since it will affect revenue from ad sales because of time constraints,” a source aware of the developments said.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar set a record with over 110 million viewers consuming content digitally on JioCinema.

Digital viewership in India surpassed TV for the first time, with 32 million users streaming the Argentina-France final.

The tournament garnered over 40 billion minutes of watch time in India, digital and TV combined.

India accounted for 2.9 per cent of the global linear TV reach of the 2022 tournament.

Fifa has already cut down its offer price from $100m to $35m.

But with broadcasters unwilling, it offered anything between $15m to $20m.

“Revenue is an issue since 90 of the 104 matches will be held early morning in India affecting viewership,” a source said.