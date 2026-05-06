Arsenal stun Atletico Madrid as Bukayo Saka sends Gunners into Champions League final

Arsenal on Wednesday scripted history as Mikel Arteta's men edged past Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners, who drew the first leg 1-1 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano last week, sealed a 2-1 aggregate victory to reach the final only for the second time in their history.

Captain Bukayo Saka's tap-in just before the interval proved decisive for Arsenal as the the hosts kept a ninth clean sheet in this season's competition.

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Arsenal will face either holders Paris St Germain, who knocked them out in last season's semi-finals, or Bayern Munich in the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30 -- a week after they hope to have sealed their first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arsenal's only previous Champions League final appearance was in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona.

Over the balance of the two legs, Arsenal just about shaded Atletico whose dangerous frontline were largely kept in check on a night of tension and then celebration in north London.

Saka's return from injury could not have come at a better time for Arsenal. He scored in the 3-0 win over Fulham at the weekend and was alert to poke home a rebound in the 44th minute after Jan Oblak spilled Leandro Trossard's shot at his feet.

"This is a high pressure game. It means a lot to both sides. We managed it well," Saka said. "Sometimes it bounces for you and sometimes it doesn't but it fell for me and we're in final now."

Arsenal's season appeared to be faltering a few weeks ago but is now bubbling towards what could be a glorious crescendo.

A day after Manchester City's stumble in a draw at Everton left Arsenal within touching distance of a first English title since 2004, they are now one step from European glory.

Whoever they face will not fancy playing a clinically efficient Arsenal side with history on their minds.

Massive, loud support

On the eve of the game Arsenal's fans had organised a loud firework display outside Atletico's east London hotel -- prompting a complaint to UEFA by the Spanish club.

Although the 'style police' may point to the contrast between this often tetchy semi-final and the riot of attacking football served up by PSG and Bayern last week, Arsenal have been the best side in Europe by a long mile, conceding only 6 goals in 13 UCL games so far.

Arsenal's defensive prowess was evident in the way they nullified an Atletico attack containing Julian Alvarez, Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann, the latter suffering heartbreak in what will be his last European game for the Madrid club.

Alvarez slotted a chance wide early on and Arsenal's Declan Rice made a crucial interception soon after. But the hosts were rarely troubled and took the lead at the perfect moment.

Atletico came out with greater purpose in the second half and there was an anxious moment for the hosts when Giuliano Simeone looked set to level after bursting clear but Gabriel did enough to avert the danger.

Arsenal should have given themselves breathing space when Piero Hincapie fed a ball across the penalty area and Viktor Gyokeres blazed a shot over the bar with the goal gaping.

The scrappy nature of the contest suited Arsenal in the tense final stages as Atletico coach Diego Simeone became animated and was booked, as was Arsenal's Arteta.

However, neither Arsenal nor Arteta will care, as long as they get their hands on the elusive UCL trophy in Budapest come May 30.