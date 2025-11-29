Two out of two for Bengal as Saksham Choudhary leads three-wicket win over Gujarat

Bengal overcame a tricky challenge in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday as they beat Gujarat by three wickets in Hyderabad.

With two wins from two games, Bengal are on top of Elite Group C. Puducherry have the same number of points (8) as Bengal, but the latter have a better net run rate.

Electing to field first, Bengal put Gujarat under regular pressure with regular wickets. With Vijay Jayswal’s 36 being the highest score, Gujarat were bundled out for 127 in 18.3 overs.

In reply, Bengal too struggled with most of their batters wasting decent starts. But captain Abhimanyu Easwaran guided the chase with a run-a-ball innings of 34. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed’s 19 not out off 17 balls turned out to be crucial in the end as Bengal reached the target with seven balls to spare.

Bengal owe the victory mostly to their pace battery of Mohammed Shami, Saksham Choudhary and Sayan Ghosh, who shared seven wickets between them. India discard Shami took 2/31, while Sayan got 2/26. But 26-year-old Saksham was the star of the day with figures of 3/16 in four overs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Bengal’s next match is against Punjab on Sunday.

Brief scores: Gujarat 127 in 18.3 ovs (Vijay Jayswal 36; Saksham Choudhary 3/16, Mohammed Shami 2/31). Bengal 130/7 in 18.5 ovs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 34, Habib Gandhi 18, Shahbaz Ahmed 19 n.o.). Bengal won by 3 wickets.