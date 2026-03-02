MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Switched off phone, social media and listened to myself: Sanju Samson on dealing with lows

The 31-year-old was brought back to the opening slot following India's heavy loss to South Africa in the Super Eight opener, to break the left-handed monotony of the defending champions' struggling top-order

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 02.03.26, 12:05 PM
India's Sanju Samson reacts after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Sanju Samson switched off his phone and stepped away from social media to protect his self-belief during a lean run — a decision that culminated in a match-winning 97 in India’s do-or-die T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Chasing a stiff 196, Samson smashed a 50-ball 97, laced with 12 fours and four sixes, to anchor India’s five-wicket win and keep their campaign alive. The 31-year-old was restored to the opening slot following a heavy defeat to South Africa in the Super Eight opener, as India sought to break the left-handed monotony at the top.

Reflecting on his turnaround, Samson said he focused on clarity rather than wholesale changes.

"Shot selection was something I kept working on. I did not want to change too much because I knew I had performed with the same setup, so I kept believing in myself, switched off my phone, switched off social media and listened to my own self," Samson said on Star Sports after India's five-wicket win here on Sunday.

"I am very happy it happened in a very special game."

Samson stood tall amid a faltering chase, receiving limited support from skipper Suryakumar Yadav (18) and Tilak Varma (27), as wickets fell at regular intervals.

"It was a bit of a difficult chase. Looking at our batting power, I felt that chasing 190-odd at Eden Gardens, when dew comes in, gets a bit easier, but losing wickets at regular intervals made it challenging," the wicket-keeper-batter acknowledged.

"To be honest, that's where my experience and my role played a big part. I got a good start, but when the wickets kept falling, I felt I needed to finish the game and take it till the last moment.

"Normally you feel like doing it, but it doesn't happen all the time, so I am very grateful it happened in this game...when you are chasing a score like this in a pressure game, you take different options and play more boundaries rather than looking at risk-taking options," he added.

Samson also opened up on the technical and mental recalibration that followed a string of underwhelming scores, including the home series against New Zealand.

"Our human nature is that we often start from a negative thought like, 'Can I do it? I don't think I can.' When I have that thought, I try to alter it with a very positive one. When I had a series like New Zealand where I wanted to perform and be part of the World Cup team, things did not work out well, but luckily I got a 10-day gap," he said.

"I did not play any games and was not in the side. I kept thinking, 'Sanju, what else? Why didn't it work? What else should I do?' So I did some soul-searching. I worked on my base, how I set myself up, and came back to it.

"A lot of people had suggestions and I saw a lot of valid points, but at the same time I felt, 'Sanju, you have scored three international hundreds with the same setup'," he added.

For Samson, the Eden Gardens knock was more than a match-winning effort — it was the fulfilment of a childhood aspiration.

"More than a hundred cricketers in India dream about a day like this. I dared to dream. A young guy from Trivandrum, Kerala, dreaming about playing for the country and winning a game in such a crucial match. I dared to dream and it happened," he said.

