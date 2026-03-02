Australia Women’s team captain, Alyssa Healy scripts fairy-tale farewell from ODI cricket

If ever there was a perfect retirement, Alyssa Healy had one.

Healy, the Australia Women’s team captain, bid adieu to ODI cricket on a glorious note, smashing a rampaging 158 against India Women. Not just that, her innings helped Australia thrash the world champions by 185 runs in the third ODI and complete a 3-0 series whitewash in Hobart.

The 35-year-old Healy and Beth Mooney (106 not out) powered Australia to a mammoth 409/7 after being asked to bat. Chasing the massive target, India were all out for 224 in 45.1 overs. For India, Sneh Rana picked up two wickets, while Shree Charani (2/106) became only the third bowler to concede 100-plus runs in an ODI.

Healy will draw curtains on her illustrious international career after playing the one-off pink-ball Test in Perth against India from March 6.

“I just think what a ridiculous sport we play that it can kick you down so many times and then give you opportunities like it has today,” Healy, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said after the game on Sunday.

“I’ve hated every milestone match, so today was just an opportunity to go out and enjoy it. And it was one of the more enjoyable experiences I’ve had.

“So thanks to the cricket gods for that. And yeah, that’s a nice way to sign off in the yellow,” she added.

Healy has accumulated 3777 runs from 126 ODIs, hitting eight centuries and 19 fifties.

Healy, originally a keeper-batter, also chipped in with the ball, sending down two overs for 12 runs in her final ODI appearance. Asked what was more fun, scoring 158 or bowling, Healy replied: “Oh, bowling for sure. It didn’t take much to get talked into either.”

Healy also expressed confidence in the next generation.

“Beth Mooney’s been outstanding. The future’s bright for our team. I’m looking forward to watching them go about their business over the next couple of years, leading into that next one-day World Cup,” she said.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted her side was outplayed. “Overall we didn’t play good cricket. In T20s, we were doing all the things right and in ODIs, we didn’t play good cricket. That is something which cost us.”

Brief scores: Australia Women 409/7 in 50 ovs (Alyssa Healy 158, Beth Mooney 106 n.o.). India Women 224 in 45.1 ovs (Alana King 4/33). Australia Women won by 185 runs.

With inputs from PTI