T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah applies the brakes during match against West Indies

The lingering smile on Daren Sammy’s face vanished for a while in the dugout, perturbed by the circumstances that belied his cool self.

As Shimron Hetmyer trudged back slowly to the pavilion after venting his frustration with the umpire, the Eden burst into a roar. Hetmyer nicked one from Jasprit Bumrah as in his attempt to swipe across the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was a match-up that had been talked about given Hetmyer’s penchant for going over the top. Bumrah thrives on such challenges and as the West Indies batter tried to pull, the bottom edge landed in Sanju Samson’s gloves.

Dismissed for 27 off 12, Hetmyer refused to believe that he had nicked it even though the Ultraedge showed there was a spike. Bumrah responded with an archetypal grin.

Hetmyer tried to undo the early damage caused by Shai Hope’s slow innings as Suryakumar Yadav delayed bringing in Bumrah. The fast bowler had already bowled an over in the Powerplay and seemed to be finding his rhythm, threatening to bring in the instant thrill of T20 cricket.

Also Read Return of the Eden vibe, familiar feel prevails during India and West Indies match

There was more in store as two balls later, Roston Chase fell to Bumrah’s guile. He had taken the pace off with the opener committed into the shot much earlier. Surya dived forward to grab it with both hands to throw the innings off track in the 12th over.

The Windies recovered through Rovman Powell and Jason Holder’s late assault, but that Bumrah over will remain a watershed moment in putting them on the brink.