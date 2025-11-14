Shubman Gill says Mohammed Shami’s comeback tough as team backs current fast bowlers

Mohammed Sha­mi’s chances of making a Test comeback continue to appear bleak. Team India, based on what captain Shubman Gill said on Thursday, remain inte­nt on looking forward and focusing on younger quicks.

“Not that many bowlers out there are bowlers of his (Shami’s) quality. But you also have to take into consideration the bowlers who are playing right now, as they have done such a terrific job.

“You can’t ignore the performances of someone like Akash Deep or Prasidh (Krish­na). And we all know what (Mohammed) Siraj and (Jasprit) Bumrah have been doing in Test cricket. Sometimes it’s very difficult for players like Shami bhai, as they have to miss out,” the skipper said.

Shami, who has so far taken 15 wickets from three Ranji matches that he has played for Bengal this season, has been included for the game against Assam in Kalyani, beginning on Sunday.

Expectedly putting the ball in the selectors’ court, on asked if Shami may be a part of India’s future plan, Gill said: “It’s important for us to know the next series we are playing and where, the fast bowlers who can give us the best chance, especially when touring New Zealand or other foreign countries.”