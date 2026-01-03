Ahead of Bengal polls, Trinamool’s Mausam Noor returns to Congress

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor returned to the Congress on Saturday, marking a homecoming nearly five years after she left the party.

Noor, whose Rajya Sabha term ends in April, is expected to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Malda.

A familiar face in the district’s political landscape, the 46-year-old was a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Malda on a Congress ticket between 2009 and 2019, before switching to the Trinamool Congress.

Her re-entry into the Congress took place at the party headquarters, where she joined in the presence of senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir and West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Shubhankar Sarkar.