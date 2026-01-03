MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

Ahead of Bengal polls, Trinamool’s Mausam Noor returns to Congress

Noor, whose Rajya Sabha term ends in April, is expected to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Malda

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 03.01.26, 04:53 PM
Mausam Noor

Mausam Noor Wikipedia

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor returned to the Congress on Saturday, marking a homecoming nearly five years after she left the party.

Noor, whose Rajya Sabha term ends in April, is expected to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Malda.

ADVERTISEMENT

A familiar face in the district’s political landscape, the 46-year-old was a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Malda on a Congress ticket between 2009 and 2019, before switching to the Trinamool Congress.

Also Read

Her re-entry into the Congress took place at the party headquarters, where she joined in the presence of senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir and West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Shubhankar Sarkar.

RELATED TOPICS

West Bengal Assembly Elections Congress
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Act of armed aggression’: Russia, EU and others condemn US airstrikes on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump said the United States had struck Venezuela and captured President Maduro, who he said had been taken out of the country
Abhishek Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Do you know Gyanesh Kumar? He is a magician... He is now Vanish Kumar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT