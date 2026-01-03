BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026 amid India-Bangladesh tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the IPL's 2026 edition amid growing strains in bilateral ties between the two countries.

KKR had secured the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at last month’s players' auction.

The BCCI has clarified that KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if needed.

"The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Saturday.

Asked why the BCCI made this request, he added, "Because of recent developments all across."

The pressure on the BCCI regarding Rahman's participation had been mounting following the recent killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and India's expressed concern over the safety of minorities in the country.

Criticism has also extended to KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with some politicians from the ruling BJP questioning the decision to include the bowler under the current circumstances.

Rahman has featured in eight IPL editions since 2016, missing the tournament only in 2019 and 2020. Over the years, he has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. The upcoming edition would have marked his first season with three-time IPL champions KKR.

Bilateral cricket uncertain

India and Bangladesh had postponed a white-ball bilateral series last year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced that the series is scheduled to be played in Bangladesh in September this year.

However, the BCCI has remained non-committal on the schedule and is unlikely to agree to it given the volatile political situation in Bangladesh.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated following the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year amid anti-government protests. She was sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal this year for her alleged role in a deadly crackdown during the unrest, which resulted in the deaths of several students.

Dhaka has summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma five times over various issues, while India summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner Reaz Hamidullah once to express concerns over security in Bangladesh.

The transition from what was widely regarded as an "India-friendly" Awami League government to a Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration significantly altered Bangladesh's diplomatic stance. Dhaka’s engagement with Pakistan to deepen ties has further complicated the regional equation.