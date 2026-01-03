IndiGo’s ‘Gesture of Care’ compensation explained: Who is eligible and how to claim

India’s largest airline IndiGo has introduced a one-time passenger compensation for those affected by widespread flight cancellations and delays between 3 December and 5 December, offering additional vouchers worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 as what it calls a ‘gesture of care’.

The move, IndiGo said, was aimed at offering support to passengers who were stranded at airports during the three-day imbroglio that nearly brought civil aviation operations to a standstill across India.

Who is eligible

Passengers of 245 flights identified by IndiGo are eligible for the compensation, according to the company’s website.

Eligibility is limited to travellers scheduled to fly from noon on 3 December until the end of day on 5 December. Only those flyers whose flights were delayed by more than three hours or cancelled can apply for the compensation.

How the vouchers work

The amount will be disbursed in the form of two vouchers of Rs. 5,000 each, a structure IndiGo says is designed to allow easier redemption across future bookings. Importantly, the benefit is issued per passenger and not per PNR. This means every individual traveller, including minors and infants, is entitled to vouchers in their own name, even when multiple passengers are booked under a single PNR.

The vouchers are valid for 12 months from the date of issuance. While bookings must be completed within this validity window, travel itself may be scheduled beyond the expiry date. IndiGo has placed no restrictions on fare class, blackout dates or booking type. However, the vouchers are single-use, non-transferable and can only be redeemed through IndiGo’s official website for flights and add-ons such as seats, meals or excess baggage.

How to apply

To avail the compensation, passengers must submit their details through the dedicated Gesture of Care page on IndiGo’s website. The process requires entry of the PNR and the passenger’s last name exactly as mentioned on the booking. This step is mandatory regardless of whether the ticket refund has already been processed, as refunds and vouchers are treated separately.

Vouchers are delivered via email to the registered email address associated with the booking. For customers who did not have an email registered, IndiGo states that the voucher will be sent within 24 hours of the email address being updated. Passengers are advised to check spam and promotional folders before contacting customer support.

Does compensation make up for the inconvenience?

While the airline has positioned the programme as a goodwill measure, some passengers remain unconvinced. “Yes, it’s not at all compensating for the loss, discomfort and frustration they caused. Furthermore, it is again trusting them for the sake of coupons. I personally prefer not to use coupons or IndiGo as far as possible,” said G. Raghava Reddy, director (Administration and HR), Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications. Reddy added that while his ticket refund was issued a few days earlier, the vouchers he applied for are yet to reflect in his inbox.

Others have acknowledged the effort while questioning its adequacy. “The email arrived on 28 December. I’m impressed by the follow-through, though I’m not sure if Rs 8,400 compensates for the hassle, harassment and the value of my time,” said Somdev Chaudhuri, an EdTech consultant. “The experience definitely had adverse effects on mental health, but I still chose the option to avail the compensation.”

How is it different from CAR-mandated compensation

The Gesture of Care operates alongside, not in place of, statutory compensation under Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). Under CAR, airlines are required to either offer an alternate flight acceptable to the passenger or provide compensation in addition to a full refund. The compensation slabs are Rs. 5,000 or the booked one-way basic fare plus airline fuel charge, whichever is lower, for flights with a block time of up to one hour; Rs 7,500 for block times between one and two hours; and Rs 10,000 for flights exceeding two hours.

For passengers affected during those three chaotic days in December, IndiGo’s vouchers offer some relief, though not necessarily closure. Knowing the rules, timelines and limitations may help ensure that those eligible are at least able to claim what has been promised.