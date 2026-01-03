Sarfaraz, Shami set to trigger selection storm: Pant issue too a topic of debate

Sarfaraz Khan’s superb form in the domestic circuit has forced the national selectors to consider him for the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11.

The Ajit Agarkar-led committee will meet virtually on Saturday and decide on the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai batter smashed a breathtaking 157 off just 75 balls against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has 220 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 170.54.

Sarfaraz had also been among runs in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 meet, where he had 329 runs in seven matches at a strike-rate of 203.08 and an average of 65.80.

However, it is uncertain if Sarfaraz will find a place in the squad, since Ruturaj Gaikwad remains ahead in the pecking order following his hundred against South Africa in Raipur last month.

But Sarfaraz is sure to remain the talking point in

the meeting.

Ravichandran Ashwin was effusive in his praise of the Mumbai batter in a post on X recently, saying “he is not knocking on the door, he is breaking it open”.

“100*(47), 52(40), 64(25), 73(22) in the SMAT. That form’s transitioned seamlessly into the Hazare with scores of 55(49) followed by a blistering 157(75) today with 14 sixes. It’s particularly impressive how he murders spin in the middle overs with his

sweeps and slog sweeps,” Ashwin wrote.

Shreyas Iyer, however, hasn’t yet got the clearance from the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru following his spleen injury in Australia. It is understood that he is going through match-simulation process at the COE and his selection will depend on its successful completion.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are certain to make their return to the national side. Gill will be back as captain after the South Africa series where KL Rahul had led the side.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj remain in the mix since Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are set to be rested ahead of the five T20Is which follow the ODI series and the T20 World Cup next month.

If Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are also not considered for the ODIs, Shami, who has consistently been among wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (8 wickets in 4 matches at an economy of 5.53), will come into the reckoning.

Shami hasn’t played international cricket since the Champions Trophy in Dubai in March 2025.

Siraj hasn’t played in the first round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but might play for Hyderabad in the later stages. He though had featured in all three ODIs in Australia in October last year.

But the biggest debate could be over the inclusion of Rishabh Pant. The team management has preferred Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan for the T20 World Cup.

Pant has failed to showcase his hitting prowess in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while Ishan has continued with his delightful strokeplay in the middle-overs in the 50-over format too. Pant has not played an ODI since the Sri Lanka tour in July 2024. Despite being a part of the squad in the Champions Trophy and the three ODIs versus South Africa last month, he didn’t play a single game.

Should the selectors decide to move on from Pant, they will prefer Ishan.

This series will not reflect the selectors’ choice since more than 22 months remain for the 2027 World Cup. India’s next ODI series is in England in July.