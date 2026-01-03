MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

BCCI puts on hold call on tour of Bangladesh due to political unrest

According to a media release by the BCB, the three ODIs will be played on September 1, 3 and 6, while the T20Is will be played on September 9, 12 and 13

Our Bureau, PTI Published 03.01.26, 10:48 AM
Representational image

Representational image File Picture

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced it will host India for three ODIs and as many T20Is in September.

However, it is not certain if the BCCI will agree to travel to Bangladesh, considering unrest in the neighbouring country. It is understood that a call will be taken later depending on the situation at the time of the tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether the BCB had taken the BCCI’s consent before announcing the tour dates is not clear.

According to a media release by the BCB, the three ODIs will be played on September 1, 3 and 6, while the T20Is will be played on September 9, 12 and 13.

The Indian team will reach Bangladesh on August 28 for their limited-overs series.

In July last year, India’s tour of Bangladesh was called off indefinitely and the six-match white-ball tour was deferred for more than one year.

“The BCB and the BCCI have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” the BCCI had said in a statement last July.

“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams,” the release said.

RELATED TOPICS

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Grok AI floods X with sexualised images of real women and minors, sparks global alarm

French ministers have reported X to prosecutors and regulators over 'sexual and sexist' content they described as 'manifestly illegal', while India’s IT ministry told X’s local unit that the platform failed to prevent the misuse of Grok in generating and circulating obscene and sexually explicit material
Abhishek Banerjee waves to the gathering at the public rally in Baruipur on Friday. (PTI picture)
Quote left Quote right

People stood in line for demonetisation. 10 years on, people are standing in line for SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT