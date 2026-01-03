BCCI puts on hold call on tour of Bangladesh due to political unrest

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced it will host India for three ODIs and as many T20Is in September.

However, it is not certain if the BCCI will agree to travel to Bangladesh, considering unrest in the neighbouring country. It is understood that a call will be taken later depending on the situation at the time of the tour.

Whether the BCB had taken the BCCI’s consent before announcing the tour dates is not clear.

According to a media release by the BCB, the three ODIs will be played on September 1, 3 and 6, while the T20Is will be played on September 9, 12 and 13.

The Indian team will reach Bangladesh on August 28 for their limited-overs series.

In July last year, India’s tour of Bangladesh was called off indefinitely and the six-match white-ball tour was deferred for more than one year.

“The BCB and the BCCI have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” the BCCI had said in a statement last July.

“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams,” the release said.