Pakistan backs China’s intervention in India-Pak tensions during Operation Sindoor, calls it 'diplomacy for peace'

Pakistan has supported China’s claim that Beijing played a role in easing tensions with India during Operation Sindoor, describing it as “diplomacy for peace” and part of broader international efforts.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the Chinese leadership was in constant contact with Pakistan’s leadership and “had made certain contacts with the Indian leadership as well in those three-four days from May 6 to 10th and maybe prior to that and after that.”

He added, “So, I think those contacts, characterised by a very positive diplomatic exchange, contributed in bringing down temperatures and bringing peace and security in the region. So, I'm sure that the Chinese characterisation of mediation is correct,” while responding on Thursday to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s claim that India-Pakistan tensions were among the hotspot issues “mediated” by China in 2025.

India, however, has maintained that the conflict with Pakistan in May last year was resolved through direct talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries’ armies.

New Delhi has consistently stated that there is no place for any third-party intervention in matters relating to India and Pakistan.

Andrabi described China’s claim of mediation as “diplomacy for peace.” He further said, “It was diplomacy for prosperity, for security, and this has been a hallmark of a number of international efforts that went into resolving that conflict in those three to four fateful days.”

Speaking at a symposium in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang said tensions between India and Pakistan were among a list of hot issues mediated by China in 2025.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes between the two countries and concluded with an understanding to stop military actions on May 10. During the conflict, Pakistan employed Chinese hardware, highlighting its reliance on Beijing’s defence technology.