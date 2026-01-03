Hindu businessman stabbed, set on fire by mob in Bangladesh’s Shariatpur, dies in Dhaka hospital

Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman who was attacked, stabbed and set on fire by a mob in Bangladesh’s Shariatpur district on the night of December 31, died on Saturday, News18 reported.

He had been undergoing treatment in Dhaka after suffering around 30 per cent burn injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the death, Additional Superintendent of Police Tanvir Hossain said, “We spoke to the hospital and found out that he died. We are investigating and those who committed this incident will be brought to justice soon,” reported Kalbela.

The killing has added to growing concerns over a series of violent incidents targeting minorities in the country in recent weeks.

The attack took place around 9:30 pm near Keurbhanga Bazar in Kaneshwar Union of Damudya, Prothom Alo reported on Thursday.

Khokon, a resident of Tilai village in Ward No. 3 of Koneshwar Union, ran a medicine shop and a mobile banking business in the local market.

As he was returning home in a CNG autorickshaw with the day’s earnings, a group of miscreants stopped the vehicle, dragged him out and assaulted him.

He was beaten and stabbed with sharp weapons before gasoline was poured over his head and he was set on fire.

In an attempt to save himself, Khokon jumped into a nearby pond. Hearing his screams, local residents rushed to the spot and rescued him, while the attackers fled.

He was taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital around 10 pm and later shifted to a hospital in Dhaka for advanced treatment.

Seema Das, his wife, told Prothom Alo, “My husband closes the shop every night and returns home with the money from the day's sales. He recognised two of the attackers, which is why they stabbed him, poured gasoline on his head and face and set him on fire.”

Dr Nazrul Islam of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital said, “He has been sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment as one of the injuries to his stomach is serious. He also has burn marks on his face, back of his head and hands.”

Damudya Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Rabiul Haque said, “The names of two of the attackers have been identified. They are local Rabbi and Sohag. Efforts are underway to arrest them. Efforts are being made to identify who else is involved in the incident.”

The killing comes amid a string of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, with recent cases including the deaths of Dipuchandra Das in Mymensingh and Amrit Mandal in Dhaka, raising questions about safety and accountability.